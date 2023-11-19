Roadrunners Fall 5-4 to Coachella Valley on Hockey Fights Cancer

November 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners' John Leonard on game night

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Kate Dibildox, Tucson Roadrunners) Tucson Roadrunners' John Leonard on game night(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Kate Dibildox, Tucson Roadrunners)

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners dropped a Hockey Fights Cancer Night matchup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds 5-4 Saturday night to go to 7-5-0-1.

You can look at the first period in one of two ways. Either it was a slow start for the Roadrunners or a fast start for the Firebirds. Coachella Valley came out and scored two goals in the first 5:14 of play. Ryan McGregor would answer with a goal for the Roadrunners at the 10:03 mark. McGregor was assisted by Zach Sanford on the play. Just when you thought the scoring was done for the first period Coachella Valley would answer just over a minute later to take the 3-1 lead. After Matt Villalta entered in goal, a fourth score for Coachella Valley would find its way into the back of the net.

The second period was more of a Tucson Roadrunners period as they would outscore Coachella Valley 2-0 in the frame to bring the score to a 4-3 game. A Hunter Drew roughing minor at the end of the first would put the Roadrunners on the penalty-kill. Just before the Coachella Valley power-play expired Cameron Hebig would light the lamp for the Roadrunners scoring a shorthanded goal. Hebig was assisted by John Leonard and Max Szuber on the play and you could feel the momentum and energy in the building shift. After two more successful Roadrunner's penalty-kills, they would finally get their chance at a power-play. Dylan Guenther would let one fly on the power-play and got it past the Firebirds netminder with just seven seconds remaining in the period. A slow start to the first but a strong second period and we had a 4-3 hockey game.

In the third period, it was John Leonard who found himself tying the game 4-4 with just under eight minutes remaining. The Tucson Arena erupted as the lamp was lit and all seemed right in the world. Austin Poganski picked up his first assist of the season and Travis Barron recorded his second assist of the season. Coachella Valley was unphased by the complete momentum shift as they would answer with the game-winning goal just 1:23 seconds after Leonard's goal. The Roadrunners would go on the power-play late and pull goalie Matthew Villalta for a 6-on-4 power-play but would come up unsuccessful. Tucson would drop the contest 5-4 on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Tucson Arena.

"It was unfortunate the way we way started tonight but I couldn't be prouder of our guys' resilience and the way we competed the rest of the night" said Head Coach Steve Potvin following the Roadrunners 5-4 loss.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.