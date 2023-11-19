Burke Plays Hero in Colorado's 3-2 OT Win Over Barracuda

SAN JOSE, CA. - Colorado forward Cal Burke netted his first two goals of the season, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Eagles defeated the San Jose Barracuda 3-2 on Saturday. Defenseman Wyatt Aamodt notched his fourth goal of the season in the victory, while goaltender Justus Annunen turned aside 31 of the 33 shots he faced to earn his seventh win of the season.

Colorado would jump on the scoreboard first, as Aamodt wrapped behind the net of Barracuda goalie Magnus Chrona, before slipping the puck home to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 16:13 mark of the first period. San Jose would outshoot Colorado 11-9 in the opening 20 minutes, but the Eagles would carry their 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

The lead would grow for Colorado at the 14:03 mark of the second period when Burke found a loose puck at the side of the net and roofed it past Chrona, stretching the Eagles advantage to 2-0.

Less than four minutes later, the Barracuda would strike back, as forward Bradley Marek snagged a pass in the low slot and lit the lamp. The goal was Marek's first AHL tally and sliced the deficit to 2-1 with 1:58 remaining in the middle frame.

Still trailing 2-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, San Jose would even the score when forward Thomas Bordeleau finished off a 2-on-1 rush with a shot from the top of the crease, tying the game at 2-2 at the 9:38 mark of the final frame.

With 60 minutes not enough to determine a winner, the game would shift to overtime. In the extra session, Colorado would take advantage on a delayed penalty call against the Barracuda, as Burke grabbed a rebound off the end boards at the side of the net and smashed it home to give the Eagles the 3-2 win at the 1:07 mark of overtime.

Colorado outshot San Jose by a final count of 34-33, as the Eagles finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Chrona suffered the overtime loss in net, allowing three goals on 34 shots.

