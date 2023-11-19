Monsters Recall Forward Jake Gaudet from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones
November 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Monsters recalled forward Jake Gaudet from the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. In ten appearances for the Cyclones this season, Gaudet logged 4-3-7 with 19 penalty minutes and an even rating.
A 6'2", 205 lb. left-shooting native of Ottawa, ON, Gaudet, 27, posted 4-9-13 with 25 penalty minutes in 68 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-23. In 16 career ECHL appearances for the Kalmazoo Wings and Cincinnati spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23, Gaudet suppiled 4-4-8 with 23 penalty minutes.
Prior to his professional career, Gaudet contributed 20-33-53 with 132 penalty minutes and a +36 rating in 124 career NCAA appearances for the University of Massachusetts spanning parts of four seasons from 2017-21. In 2020-21, Gaudet wore the captain's "C" for UMass and helped capture Hockey East's Regular-Season and Tournament Championships and the NCAA National Championship.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
