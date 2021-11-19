Moose Dispatch Milwaukee 6-2

The Manitoba Moose (8-5-1-0) returned home from their six-game road swing for a Thursday night clash against the Milwaukee Admirals (3-8-1-0) at Canada Life Centre.

The first period didn't produce a goal on either side, despite plenty of power play chances for both the Moose and Admirals. Manitoba netminder Mikhail Berdin stopped some good chances early on and finished the period with eight total saves. Across the ice from Berdin was Connor Ingram. The Milwaukee goalie turned aside all 11 shots he faced including a flurry with the Moose on a late five-on-three power play. The horn sounded with the Moose and Admirals scoreless after 20 minutes of play.

The Moose broke the deadlock and scored the first goal of the contest in the middle frame. The puck squirted free off an Admirals turnover and was picked up by Mikey Eyssimont. The forward showed poise and patience before sending the disc on to the stick of Nicholas Jones. The forward caught Ingram out of position and his second of the season gave the Moose a 1-0 lead at 8:23. The Moose kept coming and Cole Perfetti scored his fourth of the season by redirecting a Leon Gawanke pass at 14:06. Just over a minute later, C.J. Suess broke in with speed and beat Ingram through the five-hole to give for a 3-0 Moose lead. Manitoba keep pressing and Austin Poganski got on the board after a slick move following a drop pass from Perfetti. The Moose took a 4-0 lead into their dressing room after 40 minutes of play. Shots on goal favoured Manitoba 22-14.

The Admirals began the third period with a new netminder as Devin Cooley replaced Connor Ingram. Manitoba tested Cooley early and made it 5-0 on the power play off the stick of David Gustafsson at 7:23. The Admirals got on the board and broke up the Berdin shutout bid at 8:59 with a goal from Matt Luff. Milwaukee added another tally in the third from Rocco Grimaldi at 17:34 to pull within three. Gustafsson iced the game with his fifth of the year at 18:06 to secure the second straight 6-2 Moose win. Mikhail Berdin picked up the win with 22 saves in the affair. Final shots on goal favoured Manitoba 36-24.

The Moose have recorded 30 or more shots in all 14 games this season

Declan Chisholm and Leon Gawanke each had two assists

Austin Poganski had two points (1G, 1A)

Ville Heinola and David Gustafsson led the way with five shots each

Moose forward Cole Perfetti (Link to Full Interview)ï»¿

"In the first Berdin kept us in it with some big saves and we were able to escape without a goal against. In the second we played our game and took over. The shots weren't as lopsided as last game. We were dominating in the offensive zone and they didn't have anything.From then on they were trapped in the neutral zone and throwing pucks away. It's nice to find that game. Hopefully we can do that for all three periods tomorrow."

The Moose are right back at it for second game of five in a row at home. They have a rematch with the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

