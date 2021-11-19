Anaheim Ducks Assign Groulx to Gulls
November 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned center Benoit-Olivier Groulx to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Groulx, 21 (2/6/00), recorded 1-2=3 points with a +1 rating and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 15 games with the Ducks this season. He scored his first NHL goal as part of his first career multi-point effort (1-1=2), Nov. 7 vs. St. Louis. The 6-2, 200-pound forward earned his first NHL point (assist), Oct. 29 at Vegas after making his NHL debut Oct. 13 vs. Winnipeg.
Selected by Anaheim in the second round (54th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Groulx made his professional debut with San Diego in 2020-21, recording 10-19) points with a +14 rating in 42 games. The Rouen, France native ranked tied for third in assists, fifth in scoring and tied for fifth in plus/minus (+14) among AHL rookies, while he co-led all AHL skaters in shorthanded points (2-2=4).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2021
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Groulx to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Kevin Stenlund to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Embracing the Climb - Stockton Heat
- Series Preview vs. Colorado: November 19 & 20 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Sean Durzi Recalled by LA Kings - Ontario Reign
- Patera reassigned from Fort Wayne, two added on PTOs - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Look to Extend Winning Streak with Second Trip to Providence - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #11: Tucson at Iowa - Tucson Roadrunners
- Monsters Recall Forward Jake Gaudet from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Pens Preview: November 19 at Springfield - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs and Wolves Collide on Collin Delia Designer Hat Night and $2 Bud Light Friday at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Dispatch Milwaukee 6-2 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.