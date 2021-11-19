Anaheim Ducks Assign Groulx to Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned center Benoit-Olivier Groulx to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Groulx, 21 (2/6/00), recorded 1-2=3 points with a +1 rating and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 15 games with the Ducks this season. He scored his first NHL goal as part of his first career multi-point effort (1-1=2), Nov. 7 vs. St. Louis. The 6-2, 200-pound forward earned his first NHL point (assist), Oct. 29 at Vegas after making his NHL debut Oct. 13 vs. Winnipeg.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (54th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Groulx made his professional debut with San Diego in 2020-21, recording 10-19) points with a +14 rating in 42 games. The Rouen, France native ranked tied for third in assists, fifth in scoring and tied for fifth in plus/minus (+14) among AHL rookies, while he co-led all AHL skaters in shorthanded points (2-2=4).

