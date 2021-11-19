IceHogs and Wolves Collide on Collin Delia Designer Hat Night and $2 Bud Light Friday at the BMO

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs take on the Chicago Wolves on Collin Delia Designer Hat Night presented by BMO Harris Bank and $2 Bud Light Friday at BMO Harris Bank Center this evening at 7:00! Tonight is the third of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

IceHogs Celebrate Collin Delia Designer Hat Night vs. Chicago

The IceHogs Player Designer Hat Series presented by BMO Harris Bank is back! Be one of the first 1,500 fans to arrive at BMO Harris Bank Center tonight vs. Chicago to receive goaltender Collin Delia's custom designed hat featuring leather incorporated into the IceHogs logo!

Start the Weekend with a Happier Hour with the IceHogs

Tonight, fans can enjoy a $2 Bud Light Friday featuring $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission!

Connolly Carrying IceHogs

Forward Brett Connolly enters tonight's contests on team-high, five-game point streak (3G, 5A) and is tied for the team lead with 10 points (4G, 6A). He registered a three-point performance on Wednesday vs. Iowa (1G, 2A) and added a power-play goal for the IceHogs on Friday vs. Chicago.

IceHogs and Wolves Continue Three-Game Mini Series

Tonight, marks the second of three consecutive games that the IceHogs will see the Wolves. Including last Friday, the IceHogs will see the Wolves in four of their next five games. After this stretch, the IceHogs will not see the Wolves until New Year's Eve in Rockford.

As for Chicago, they have skated in three games since facing the IceHogs last weekend. They hosted the Toronto Marlies in a pair of meetings at Allstate Arena last Saturday and Sunday, dropping both contests, 5-1 and 2-1 in overtime. On Wednesday, the Wolves visited Grand Rapids and battled in another OT session, this time prevailing 2-1.

Reichel Warming Up on Scoresheet

Along with Connolly, IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel enters tonight's showdown vs. Chicago tied for the team lead with 10 points (6G, 4A) and is currently riding a three-game point streak (3G, 2A).

Slavin, Reichel and Connolly Producing Big Points

The line trio of Connolly, Reichel and Josiah Slavin has produced 27 (13G, 14A) of the IceHogs' 69 points (25G, 44A) so far this season and have combined for nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points over the last five contests.

Nightingale Ready to Make IceHogs Coaching Debut

Earlier this week, the IceHogs announced that former team captain Jared Nightingale has returned to the organization as an assistant coach. He will make his IceHogs coaching debut tonight after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the Flint Firebirds of the OHL. He served as the IceHogs team captain during the 2013-14 season, his lone playing campaign with the organization. Full Story

The Rockford IceHogs drop the gloves against cancer with their third annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night benefiting the SwedishAmerican Foundation on Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals! IceHogs players will wear custom, limited-editing lavender Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout the game and online through IceHogs.com and DASH. Buy Tickets

IceHogs fans are encouraged to join several special moments during the game and fill out custom "I Fight For" signs that will be located throughout BMO Harris Bank Center. Snap a photo with your signs and tag the IceHogs on your favorite social media platform! Download Your "I Fight For" Sign Here!

During pregame warmups on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, select IceHogs players will be using custom sticks featuring special messages and names of fans' loved ones as a part of the second annual Stick It to Cancer initiative. More Information

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 3-6-1-0, 7 points (6th, Central Division)

Chicago: 8-3-1-0, 17 points (1st, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Oct. 16 at Chicago, 5-3 Win

Nov. 12 at Rockford 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Nov. 19 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Nov. 20 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Jan. 1 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Rockford, 1 p.m.

Jan. 29 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolves 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-1-0-0

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

78-66-10-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Chicago: Ryan Warsofsky (2nd season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago: Carolina Hurricanes

