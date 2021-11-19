Patera reassigned from Fort Wayne, two added on PTOs

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, November 19, several roster additions for the Silver Knights. Goaltender Jiri Patera has been reassigned to Henderson from the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets by the Vegas Golden Knights. Forwards Tyler Busch and Matt Boudens have been signed to professional tryout agreements.

Patera, 22, began the season with the Silver Knights and was reassigned to Fort Wayne on October 18. A sixth-round pick of the Golden Knights in 2017, Patera has gone 3-2-1 with the Komets this season, posting a 2.63 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. The native of Prague, Czech Republic appeared in seven games with the Silver Knights last season during his rookie campaign, earning a 2-4-0 record.

Busch, 25, also began the season with Henderson on a professional tryout agreement, which he was released from on October 27. The Lloydminster, Alberta native played in two games with the Silver Knights and collected six penalty minutes. In eight games this season with Fort Wayne, Busch has notched a goal and three points.

Boudens, 28, is in his third professional season. The product of Pembroke, Ontario has five goals and six points in seven games with Fort Wayne this season while serving as captain. Now in his third season with the Komets, Boudens last year was a member of the 2021 Kelly Cup championship team for Fort Wayne. The 6-foot forward has also appeared in 12 AHL games over the past two seasons, all for the Chicago Wolves.

Jiri Patera, Goaltender

Birthplace: Prague, Czech Republic

Height: 6-4

Weight: 209 lbs.

Age: 22

Notes:

3-2-1 record this season with Fort Wayne, 2.63 GAA and .915 save percentage

2-4-0 record as rookie with Silver Knights in 2020-21

Selected in the sixth round (161st overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft

Tyler Busch, Forward

Birthplace: Lloydminster, Alberta

Height: 6-3

Weight: 188 lbs.

Age: 25

Notes:

Appeared in two games with Silver Knights this season

One goal, three points in eight games with Fort Wayne this season

Two-year captain at Arizona State University

Two-time AJHL Champion with Spruce Grove Saints in 2014 and 2015

Matt Boudens, Forward

Birthplace: Pembroke, Ontario

Height: 6-0

Weight: 195 lbs.

Age: 28

Notes:

Five goals, six points in seven games with Fort Wayne this season

Appeared in 12 career AHL games with Chicago Wolves

2021 Kelly Cup Champion with Fort Wayne

Three-time University Cup Champion with University of New Brunswick

