Thompson Steals the Show in Henderson's 3-2 Win over Colorado

LOVELAND, CO. - Henderson goaltender Logan Thompson made 44 saves on 46 shots, while forward Mason Primeau scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner, as the Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles 4-2 on Friday. Colorado outshot Henderson 46-23 in the contest, as defenseman Jordan Gross and forward Mikhail Maltsev each found the back of the net in the loss. Eagles goalie Justus Annunen suffered the defeat in net, allowing three goals on 23 shots.

Despite being outshot 10-3 in the early stages of the contest Henderson would collect the game's first goal when Primeau fed home a rebound on the side of the crease to give the Silver Knights a 1-0 edge at the 11:09 mark of the first period.

The lead would grow less than two minutes later when forward Colt Conrad snagged a pass in the low slot and fed the puck past Annunen to put Henderson on top 2-0 with 6:57 left to play in the first frame.

Needing an answer, Colorado would get one when Gross fired a shot from the point off the end boards, sending the puck spinning to the side of the net. Thompson would flash out to attempt to make a save, but errantly kicked the puck into the back of his own net. The tally was Gross' fourth of the season and trimmed the deficit to 2-1 at the 14:48 mark of the opening 20 minutes of play.

Still trailing 2-1 to begin the second period, the Eagles would take advantage of an early power play to tie things up when Maltsev swept home a rebound between the circles to square the score at 2-2 just 40 seconds into the middle frame.

The momentum would swing right back when Primeau snagged a rebound at the bottom of the right-wing circle and fired the puck into the back of the net to give Henderson a 3-2 advantage at the 3:13 mark of the second stanza.

Colorado would go on to outshoot the Silver Knights, 20-9 in the period but would head to the second intermission still trailing, 3-2.

The Eagles would make a desperate attempt to tie the game in the third period, even pulling Annunen in the final minute to bring out the extra attacker, but it would not materialize, and Henderson would hold on for the 3-2 win.

Colorado went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Silver Knights were held 0-for-1 on the man-advantage.

The Eagles will return to action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, November 20th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

