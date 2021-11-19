Wolf Pack Look to Extend Winning Streak with Second Trip to Providence

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack have won three straight games on two separate occasions now during the 2021-22 AHL season. Tonight, the Wolf Pack will look to extend their winning streak to four games for the first time this season as they pay a visit to the Providence Bruins at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. This is the first game of a back-to-back set for the Wolf Pack, who will return home tomorrow night to face the Hershey Bears.

Tonight's puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the third of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Bruins during the 2021-22 AHL regular season. It is the second of five meetings between the teams at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The sides will next meet on December 3rd in Providence before the series shifts back to Hartford on December 31st for the fifth meeting of the year.

Hartford has won each of the first two meetings between the teams, including a 2-1 overtime decision in Rhode Island six days ago. Forward Jakub Lauko opened the scoring 13:15 into the third period for the Bruins, but Wolf Pack captain Jonny Brodzinski scored at 17:28 on the powerplay to even the game at 1-1 and force OT. In the extra frame, forward Anthony Greco cemented the extra point for Hartford at 1:05 with his fourth goal of the season.

The victory was Hartford's second straight extra time decision over the Bruins. The Pack won the first meeting 4-3 in a shootout on October 17th at the XL Center. Forward Tim Gettinger scored the winner in the sixth round of the shootout for the Pack.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack scored a dramatic 4-3 decision over the rival Bridgeport Islanders on home ice Wednesday night, their first midweek game of the season. Justin Richards opened the scoring 2:48 into the contest before the Islanders scored three unanswered goals. Forwards Alex Whelan and Tanner Frtiz both scored in the second period to even the game 3-3 before Morgan Barron blasted home a five-on-three powerplay goal at 18:15 of the middle frame to put Hartford ahead for good.

The Pack swept a back-to-back set on the road last weekend, defeating the Springfield Thunderbirds 6-4 on Friday night and the Bruins 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night. Barron scored a pair of goals in the victory on Friday night in Springfield, while rookie defenseman Zac Jones potted his first career tally on the powerplay. Ty Ronning's one-timer in the third period was the difference maker for the visitors on that night.

Brodzinski leads the team with 15 points (4 g, 11 a), while Barron holds the team lead in goals with six on the season. Goaltender Keith Kinkaid leads the way in goal with a 7-1-1-0 record. He is 1-0-0-0 against the Bruins this season.

Jones has a four-game point streak (1 g, 3 a), while both Barron (3 g, 1 a) and Brodzinski (1 g, 3 a) have three-game streaks. Hartford has scored a powerplay goal in three straight games.

All-time, the Wolf Pack are 108-78-8-14-9 (W-L-T-OTL-SOL) against the Bruins.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins enter tonight's game with a 5-4-2-1 record following Saturday night's 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Wolf Pack. The Bruins are 3-1-1-0 in November, but just 1-1-1-0 on home ice. The Bruins last skated to victory seven days ago, defeating the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 6-3 on home ice.

Forward Zach Senyshyn scored a hat-trick in the victory, while forwards Matt Filipe, Steven Fogarty, and Jack Studnicka also lit the lamp. Jon Gillies made 31 saves to collect the victory, his third as a member of the Bruins.

Forward Oskar Steen leads the club with ten points (5 g, 5 a) in seven games played. He was recalled to the NHL's Boston Bruins on the weekend, picking up an assist on Sunday night against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. Fogarty (5 g, 5 a) and forward Jesper Froden (2 g, 7 a) are tied for second on the team with nine points each.

Game Information:

The Pack is back at the XL Center tomorrow night to close out the weekend when they host the Hershey Bears for the first time this season. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday night is also 'Hockey Fights Cancer' night at the XL Center. Join us for a night to inspire hope as we recognize those who have fought and continue to fight this disease.

