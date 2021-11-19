Monsters Recall Forward Jake Gaudet from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Monsters recalled forward Jake Gaudet from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. A 6'2", 201 lb. left-shooting native of Ottawa, ON, Gaudet, 25, posted an even rating in one appearance for the Monsters this season and added two penalty minutes and an even rating in three appearances for Kalamazoo.

In ten career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, Gaudet supplied an even rating. Prior to his professional career, Gaudet tallied 20-33-53 with 132 penalty minutes and a +36 rating in 124 NCAA appearances for the University of Massachusetts spanning four seasons from 2017-21. Gaudet wore the captain's "C" for UMass in 2020-21, helping the Minutemen claim the 2021 Hockey East and NCAA National Championships.

