Reichel and Connolly Stay Hot as IceHogs Roll Past Wolves
November 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL - Forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Connolly extended their point streaks and the Rockford IceHogs (4-6-1-0) used a big third period to pull away from the Chicago Wolves (8-3-1-0) 6-3 at BMO Harris Bank Center Friday night.
The Wolves quickly opened the scoring and took a 2-0 lead halfway through the first period. Forward Dominik Bokk grabbed his first goal of the season 2:48 into the game, tipping a pass from Spencer Smallman around the pads of IceHogs goalie Arvid Soderblom (W, 30 saves on 33 shots). Defenseman Josh Jacobs made it a two-goal advantage at 7:31.
Jumping on the power play, the IceHogs responded with a man-advantage marker from Connolly at 13:57 to send his personal point streak to a season-high six games (4G, 6A). Moments later, the IceHogs special teams activated again, this time shorthanded as Josiah Slavin completed a 2-on-1 with Carson Gicewicz to make it 2-2 at 15:07.
Just like the opening frame, the two clubs traded goals in the second stanza and once again went to the locker rooms tied. IceHogs forward Alex Nylander picked up his fifth goal of the season at 10:55, knocking a rebound past Wolves netminder Eetu Makiniemi (L, 21 saves on 25 shots). The Wolves quickly responded off the stick of David Gust at 12:21.
Reichel put the IceHogs up for good 1:04 into the third period with his team-leading seventh goal of the season. With the goal and an assist on Connolly's marker in the opening frame, Reichel extended his personal point streak to four games (4G, 3A). Forwards Evan Barratt (18:08) and Garrett Mitchell (19:30) completed the game scoring with a pair of empty-net goals.
The IceHogs when 1-for-1 on the power play while the Wolves went 0-for-4. The two clubs rematch tomorrow night at 7:00 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.
The Rockford IceHogs drop the gloves against cancer with their third annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night benefiting the SwedishAmerican Foundation on Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals! IceHogs players will wear custom, limited-editing lavender Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys that will auctioned off throughout the game and online through IceHogs.com and DASH. Buy Tickets
IceHogs fans are encouraged to join several special moments during the game and fill out custom "I Fight For" signs that will be located throughout BMO Harris Bank Center. Snap a photo with your signs and tag the IceHogs on your favorite social media platform!
During pregame warmups on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, select IceHogs players will be using custom sticks featuring special messages and names of fans' loved ones as a part of the second annual Stick It to Cancer initiative. More Information
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
