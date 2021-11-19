Sean Durzi Recalled by LA Kings

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced today that defenseman Sean Durzi has been recalled by Los Angeles.

Durzi is currently the leader in scoring among active AHL defensemen, posting 13 points (5g, 8a) while appearing in all 12 of Ontario's games this season. Most recently he collected four points with two goals and two assists in a win at Tucson on Saturday. It was his second 4-point game of the season, with his first coming back on October 29 against Abbotsford.

It is the first NHL recall for the Mississauga, Ont. native, who has played 90 contests for Ontario in his pro career while scoring 47 points on 11 goals and 36 assists.

In a corresponding move, Los Angeles has re-assigned defenseman Austin Strand to the Reign. The Calgary, Alta. native has appeared in two games for the Kings this season and four contests with Ontario.

Previous Ontario transactions this week included forwards TJ Tynan and Gabriel Vilardi being assigned to the Reign, while forward Nikita Pavlychev was loaned to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits and defender Christian Kasastul was released from his professional tryout contract.

