Pens Preview: November 19 at Springfield
November 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6-6-0-1, 13 pts, 6th in Atlantic Division) at Springfield Thunderbirds (9-2-2-0, 20 pts, 1st in Atlantic Division)
NOV. 19 | 7:05 PM ET | MassMutual Center
SEASON SERIES
DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT
Sat., Oct. 30 7:05 WBS 4 SPR 3 WIN
Fri., Nov. 19 7:05 WBS - SPR - -
Sun., Dec. 12 3:05 SPR - WBS - -
Wed., Feb. 2 7:05 SPR - WBS - -
Sat., Feb. 19 7:05 SPR - WBS - -
Sat., Apr. 23 7:05 WBS - SPR - -
TEAM LEADERS
CATEGORY | PENGUINS | THUNDERBIRDS
GOALS | Valtteri Puustien - 5 | Matthew Peca - 7
ASSISTS | Jordy Bellerive - 7 | Scott Perunovich - 18
POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 9 | Scott Perunovich - 20
PIM | Kyle Olson - 16 | Josh Wesley - 28
WINS | Filip Lindberg - 4 | Charlie Lindgren - 5
GAA | Louis Domingue - 2.43 | Joel Hofer - 1.74
NEWS AND NOTES
T-Birds leading scorer Scott Perunovich was recalled by the St. Louis Blues on November 15. The 2020 Hobey Baker Award Winner was selected by the Blues in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft.
The Thunderbirds are 5-1-1-0 on home ice the season, with the OT loss coming at the hands of the Penguins on October 30. Nathan Legare's first pro goal was the overtime winner.
The Penguins received some reinforcements this week, as P.O Joseph, Juuso Riikola, Louis Domingue and Drew O'Connor were assigned to the club by the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Friday's game is the AHL Game of the Week, and fans can tune in for free on AHLTV.
