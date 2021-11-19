Silver Knights Defeat Eagles, 3-2

November 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles, 3-2, Friday night at Budweiser Event Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Mason Primeau opened the scoring in the first, earning his second goal of the season. Colt Conrad closely followed with a second goal for the Silver Knights, providing some extra cushion for the team. Jordan Gross put the Colorado Eagles on the board, getting a goal at 14:48. At the start of the second period, Eagle's Mikhail Maltsev tied up the contest, but the tie was short-lived after Primeau got his second goal of the game. The third period went by without a marker from either team and the Silver Knights defeated the Eagles, 3-2. Logan Thompson blocked 44 of 46 shots.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights return to Budweiser Event Center tomorrow, Nov. 20, to face off again against the Eagles at 6:05 p.m. PT. Watch live on AHLtv or listen in on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.