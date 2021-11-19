Silver Knights Defeat Eagles, 3-2
November 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles, 3-2, Friday night at Budweiser Event Center.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Mason Primeau opened the scoring in the first, earning his second goal of the season. Colt Conrad closely followed with a second goal for the Silver Knights, providing some extra cushion for the team. Jordan Gross put the Colorado Eagles on the board, getting a goal at 14:48. At the start of the second period, Eagle's Mikhail Maltsev tied up the contest, but the tie was short-lived after Primeau got his second goal of the game. The third period went by without a marker from either team and the Silver Knights defeated the Eagles, 3-2. Logan Thompson blocked 44 of 46 shots.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights return to Budweiser Event Center tomorrow, Nov. 20, to face off again against the Eagles at 6:05 p.m. PT. Watch live on AHLtv or listen in on 1230 The Game.
