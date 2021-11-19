Monsters Soar over Crunch in 5-1 Win on Top Gun Tribute Night
November 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Syracuse Crunch 5-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 7-3-1-3 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Brendan Gaunce struck first at 4:27 of the opening period with an assist from Adam Helewka grabbing an early lead 1-0 for the Monsters after 20 minutes. Trey Fix-Wolansky scored his first goal of the season at 1:12 of the middle frame with helpers from Gaunce and Thomas Schemitsch but Syracuse's Gabriel Fortier cut the lead in half with a tally at 10:06. Cole Cassels responded with an unassisted goal at 15:51 to give the Monsters a 3-1 lead heading into the final intermission. The Monsters flew away with the third period starting with a goal from Justin Scott at 11:05 with an assist from Billy Sweezey followed by Gaunce's second marker of the night at 14:50 off a helper from Tyler Angle pushing the final score to 5-1.
Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 23 saves for the victory while Syracuse's Max Lagace made 27 saves in defeat.
The Monsters travel to visit the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, November 21, for a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 2 2 - - 5
SYR 0 1 0 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 32 0/4 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
SYR 24 0/3 4/4 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Tarasov W 23 1 3-2-2
SYR Lagace L 27 5 0-1-0
Cleveland Record: 7-3-1-3, 2nd North Division
Syracuse Record: 5-6-2-1, 6th North Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2021
- Reichel and Connolly Stay Hot as IceHogs Roll Past Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Defeat Eagles, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks Top Phantoms in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- Thompson Steals the Show in Henderson's 3-2 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Stars Fall 5-4 in Overtime to Grand Rapids - Texas Stars
- Wolves Ride Roller-Coaster in Rockford - Chicago Wolves
- Wild Game in Springfield Ends as 5-4 Shootout Loss - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Soar over Crunch in 5-1 Win on Top Gun Tribute Night - Cleveland Monsters
- Frost with Three Points in See-Saw Battle - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Providence Bruins Back in Win Column with 2-1 Overtime Win over Hartford Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Storm Back from 3 Down to Top Penguins in Shootout - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Make AHL History with Victory over Checkers - Utica Comets
- Second-Period Surge Sinks Checkers against Record-Setting Comets - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Fall to Bruins 2-1 in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Second-Period Surge Sinks Checkers in Utica - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Defeated by Monsters, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Groulx to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Kevin Stenlund to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Embracing the Climb - Stockton Heat
- Series Preview vs. Colorado: November 19 & 20 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Sean Durzi Recalled by LA Kings - Ontario Reign
- Patera reassigned from Fort Wayne, two added on PTOs - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Look to Extend Winning Streak with Second Trip to Providence - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #11: Tucson at Iowa - Tucson Roadrunners
- Monsters Recall Forward Jake Gaudet from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Pens Preview: November 19 at Springfield - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs and Wolves Collide on Collin Delia Designer Hat Night and $2 Bud Light Friday at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Dispatch Milwaukee 6-2 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Soar over Crunch in 5-1 Win on Top Gun Tribute Night
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Kevin Stenlund to Monsters
- Monsters Recall Forward Jake Gaudet from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
- Monsters Enter Danger Zone for Top Gun Tribute Night on Friday, November 19
- Monsters Beat Crunch with Dramatic 2-1 Overtime Victory