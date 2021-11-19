Monsters Soar over Crunch in 5-1 Win on Top Gun Tribute Night

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Syracuse Crunch 5-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 7-3-1-3 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Brendan Gaunce struck first at 4:27 of the opening period with an assist from Adam Helewka grabbing an early lead 1-0 for the Monsters after 20 minutes. Trey Fix-Wolansky scored his first goal of the season at 1:12 of the middle frame with helpers from Gaunce and Thomas Schemitsch but Syracuse's Gabriel Fortier cut the lead in half with a tally at 10:06. Cole Cassels responded with an unassisted goal at 15:51 to give the Monsters a 3-1 lead heading into the final intermission. The Monsters flew away with the third period starting with a goal from Justin Scott at 11:05 with an assist from Billy Sweezey followed by Gaunce's second marker of the night at 14:50 off a helper from Tyler Angle pushing the final score to 5-1.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 23 saves for the victory while Syracuse's Max Lagace made 27 saves in defeat.

The Monsters travel to visit the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, November 21, for a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 2 - - 5

SYR 0 1 0 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 32 0/4 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

SYR 24 0/3 4/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov W 23 1 3-2-2

SYR Lagace L 27 5 0-1-0

Cleveland Record: 7-3-1-3, 2nd North Division

Syracuse Record: 5-6-2-1, 6th North Division

