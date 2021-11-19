Comets Make AHL History with Victory over Checkers

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets entered the Adirondack Bank Center with a chance to make history should they win their 12th straight game but standing in their way were the 2019 Calder Cup Champion Charlotte Checkers. Despite going down early in the contest, the Comets managed to have a second period explosion of goals and rewrote the history books with a 4-1 victory.

The Checkers jumped out to an early lead in the first period, scoring less than two minutes into the game. Checkers forward Max McCormick was in the right place at the right time as he redirected a point shot past Comets' goaltender Nico Daws. Both teams traded chances for the remainder of the period, but neither were able to find the back of the net. The Comets registered 10 shots on net, compared to eight from the Checkers.

The Comets opened the second period with a series of great scoring chances and created some momentum that ultimately led to the game tying goal. A point shot from Robbie Russo popped out to forward Ryan Schmelzer who found the tape of Nolan Foote at the top of the crease for his second goal of the season at 6:09. The Comets continued putting on the pressure in the offensive zone and took their first lead of the game when forward Nate Schnarr deflected a shot from Frederik Gauthier at 15:13. Only minutes later, Schnarr found himself in a similar situation in front of the net. This time, it was a shot from defenseman Reilly Walsh that Schnarr was able to get a stick on for his second goal of the game at 18:19. The Comets went into the locker room after two periods holding a 3-1 lead and outshooting the Checkers 20-12.

The third period was filled with back-and-forth action. The Comets successfully killed off a Charlotte power play just a few minutes into the final frame and were able to keep the Checkers off the score board for the remainder of the period. Forward Aarne Talvitie scored an empty net goal with just over two minutes left in the game to add to the Comets lead.

With the 4-1 victory, the Utica Comets just etched their name into the AHL record books. Their impressive 12-0-0-0 start to the season is the best by any team since the AHL was founded in 1936.

The Comets head back to the Adirondack Bank Center tomorrow against the Rochester Americans for Rockin' the Rink Night.

