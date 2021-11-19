Series Preview vs. Colorado: November 19 & 20
November 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights continue their games on the road, taking on the Colorado Eagles Nov. 19 and 20 at 6:05 p.m. at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, CO.
NOTES
The Silver Knights record is currently 6-4-1-1.
Henderson and Colorado met earlier this season in the Silver Knights opening weekend on Oct. 15 and 17. HSK swept the series.
Henderson has scored the first goal in 7 out of 12 games played, with the team winning five of those contests. Colorado has scored first in 4 out of their 13 games played, only winning one game when they've notched the first goal.
OPPOSITION UPDATE
13 games into their season, the Colorado Eagles have a 5-6-0-2 record.
The Eagles are 2-2-0 in their home record with only four home games played so far.
The point leader for the Eagles is former Silver Knight Dylan Sikura, with 14 points (6G, 8A) in 11 games played. Sikura was up with the Colorado Avalanche when the Eagles and Silver Knights met earlier this season and has yet to drop the puck against his former teammates. Last season, Sikura was ranked second in goals for HSK with a total of 22 points (11G, 11A).
KNIGHTLY RECAP
Last weekend, the Henderson Silver Knights visited the Stockton Heat for the first time in franchise history. During Friday's game, Henderson was defeated in a shootout, expanding Stockton's winning streak to nine games. Saturday night's close game also resulted in a shootout, but this time the Silver Knights were victorious. Ben Jones scored the game winning goal, giving the Silver Knights the 4-3 win. Paul Cotter, Colt Conrad and Pavel Dorofeyev scored the other three goals that night.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Watch on AHLtv
Listen on 1230 The Game
