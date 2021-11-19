Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Alex Barre-Boulet to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Barre-Boulet, 24, has skated in nine NHL games this season with the Lightning and Seattle Kraken, posting a goal and four points to go along with two penalty minutes. He was claimed off waivers by the Kraken on October 11 and then Tampa Bay reclaimed him on October 22. The Montmagny, Quebec native has appeared in 24 NHL games, including 15 last season with the Bolts, posting three goals and four points to go along with 26 shots on goal. Barre-Boulet scored three goals last year for Tampa Bay, including his first career tally on April 25 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward has also appeared in 144 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past three seasons, recording 69 goals and 136 points. During the 2019-20 season, Barre-Boulet led the Crunch for goals (27) and points (56). He was named to the 2019-20 AHL Second All-Star Team and also represented Syracuse at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. During his rookie season in 2018-19, he won the AHL Rookie of the Year Award, compiling 34 goals and 68 points in 74 games.

