Moose Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster

October 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the initial roster for the team's 2021 Training Camp at Bell MTS Iceplex.

A total of 21 players hit the ice this morning for a 10:30 a.m. skate. The group consists of 13 forwards, six defencemen and two goaltenders.

On-ice sessions are open to the public following current health and safety protocols.

The Moose have signed four players to tryout agreements including forwards Thomas Caron, Colt Conrad and Nick Halloran along with defenceman Croix Evingson.

Caron, 21, posted 22 points (12G, 10A) in 30 games while captaining the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts during the 2020-21 campaign. During a four-season junior career, Caron totalled 72 points (31G, 41A) in 146 games. The Candiac, Que. native also added 209 penalty minutes and was the QMJHL's penalty minutes leader in 2019-20. Caron recently participated in Montreal Canadiens rookie camp.

Conrad, 24, tallied four points (1G, 3A) in 22 games with the Toronto Marlies last season. The Brandon, Man. product has appeared in 32 AHL games in his professional career, posting seven points (3G, 4A) for Toronto. Conrad notched 38 points (6G, 32A) in 42 games with the Newfoundland Growlers during the 2019-20 ECHL campaign. Prior to turning pro, Conrad played four seasons at Western Michigan University where he accumulated 110 points (41G, 69A) in 136 games.

Halloran, 24, recorded eight points (1G, 7A) in 15 games with the Ontario Reign during his first professional season in 2020-21. The Draper, Utah native played the previous four campaigns at Colorado College where he racked up 97 points (40G, 57A) in 119 games. Halloran went off for 45 points (19G, 26A) during the 2017-18 season which earned the forward NCHC First All-Star Team honours and a spot on the NCAA (West) Second All-American Team.

Evingson, 24, split his 2020-21 season between Niagara University and the Jacksonville Icemen. During his final collegiate campaign, Evingson posted a career high 12 points (1G, 11A) in 21 games with Niagara. The Anchorage, Alaska product then made his professional debut with Jacksonville, picking up one assist in seven ECHL games. Overall, the 6'5, 229 lbs. defender posted 20 points (2G, 18A) in 53 NCAA contests split between Niagara and UMass-Lowell. Evingson was a seventh round pick (211th overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2017 NHL Draft.

2021-22 Manitoba Moose Seat Packages are available for purchase now. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder. Single game tickets are available now at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.