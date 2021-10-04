Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

October 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Single game tickets for the Bakersfield Condors 2021-22 season are on sale now through AXS.com. The Condors start the regular season on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena with Opening Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.

Save up to 35% off single game pricing by avoiding box office fees with the purchase of a Condors ticket plan. Choose a plan that meets your schedule and budget with options like The Big 6 Pack, 10 and 20 flex packs, as well as Memberships. The Big 6 Pack includes great guaranteed seats to the six biggest games of the year including Teddy Bear Toss, Youth Jersey Giveaway, and Star Wars Night.

Flex packs are available in 10 and 20 game plans to fit your needs.

In accordance with California Department of Public Health guidelines regarding mega-events, effective Monday, September 20, all fans attending any event at Mechanics Bank Arena, including Bakersfield Condors games, will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of game date.

For guests under 12 years of age, a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of game date is required upon entry.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.