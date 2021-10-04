Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Roster

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the 25-man training camp roster. Training camp will open on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 2:45 p.m. at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The roster consists of 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

NO. NAME AGE DOB HGT WGT BIRTHPLACE LAST YRS CLUB

51 Cajkovic, Maxim 20 01/03/01 5'11 194 Bratislava, Slovakia Val-d'Or (QMJHL) Bratislava (ICEHL)

40 Dumont, Gabriel 30 10/06/90 5'10 180 Degelis, QC Iowa (AHL)

78 Dureau, Jaydon 20 01/20/01 5'11 173 White City, SK Syracuse (AHL) Portland (WHL) Melville (SJHL)

23 Element, Shawn 21 04/23/00 5'11 195 Victoriaville, QC Cape Breton (QMJHL) Victoriaville (QMJHL)

9 Fortier, Gabriel 21 02/06/00 5'10 182 Lachine, QC Syracuse (AHL) Moncton (QMJHL)

39 Goncalves, Gage 20 01/16/01 6'1 171 Mission, BC Syracuse (AHL) Everett (WHL)

55 Hudon, Charles 27 06/23/94 5'10 187 Alma, QC Lausanne (NL)

15 Huntington, Jimmy 22 11/18/98 6'0 200 Laval, QC Syracuse (AHL) Orlando (ECHL)

45 Koepke, Cole 23 05/17/98 6'1 172 Hermantown, MN Syracuse (AHL) Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)

36 Lipanov, Alexey 22 08/17/99 6'1 182 Moscow, Russia Krasnogorsk (VHL)

19 Luchuk, Aaron 24 04/05/97 5'10 185 Kingston, ON Orlando (ECHL)

88 Morand, Antoine 22 02/18/99 5'11 189 Chateauguay, QC Syracuse (AHL) San Diego (AHL)

16 Somppi, Otto 23 01/12/98 6'1 190 Helsinki, Finland Syracuse (NHL) Pelicans (Liiga)

85 Walcott, Daniel 27 02/19/94 6'1 175 Île-Perrot, QC Tampa Bay (NHL) Syracuse (AHL)

Defensemen (8)

NO. NAME AGE DOB HGT WGT BIRTHPLACE LAST YRS CLUB

14 Crawley, Brandon 24 02/02/97 6'1 205 Glen Rock, NJ Hartford (AHL) Cleveland (AHL)

74 Day, Sean 23 01/09/98 6'3 218 Leuven, Belgium Syracuse (AHL)

57 Green, Alex 23 06/18/98 6'2 197 Chicago, IL Syracuse (AHL) Orlando (ECHL)

5 Hill, Mathew 20 05/01/01 6'4 196 Mississauga, ON Esbjerg U20 (Denmark U20)

20 Jones, Ryan 25 05/26/96 6'2 214 Crown Point, IN Rochester (AHL)

84 Lohan, Kevin 28 10/01/93 6'5 216 Cold Spring Harbor, NY Orlando (ECHL)

24 Raddysh, Darren 25 02/28/96 6'0 201 Caledon, ON Hartford (AHL)

71 Semykin, Dmitry 21 02/24/00 6'3 212 Moscow, Russia Syracuse (AHL) Orlando (ECHL)

Goaltenders (3)

NO. NAME AGE DOB HGT WGT BIRTHPLACE LAST YRS CLUB

60 Alnefelt, Hugo 20 06/04/01 6'2 185 Danderyd, Sweden HV71 (SHL)

33 Lagace, Max 28 01/12/93 6'2 190 St. Augustin, QC Pittsburgh (NHL) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)

27 McAdam, Eamon 27 09/24/94 6'3 198 Perkasie, PA Jacksonville (ECHL)

