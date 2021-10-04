Checkers Announce Initial Training Camp Roster and Schedule
October 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers today announced their initial training camp roster and schedule. The first full on-ice practice will take place this Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. at Bojangles Coliseum.
The Checkers' current roster consists of 21 players, including nine that are under NHL contracts with the Florida Panthers, five that are under NHL contracts with the Seattle Kraken and five that are on AHL contracts with the Checkers. The Checkers also have two tryout invites from their ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
The Checkers begin their regular season with a two-game road trip to Hershey (Oct. 16) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Oct. 17) before returning home to host Opening Weekend at Bojangles Coliseum against the Hershey Bears on Friday, Oct. 22 (7 p.m.) and Saturday, Oct. 23 (6 p.m.).
