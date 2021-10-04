Admirals Get Six from Nashville

October 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today the team has assigned forwards Tommy Novak and Anthony Richard; defenseman David Farrance; and goaltender Devin Cooley to the Admirals

Defensemen Matt Donovan and Josh Healey have been released from their tryout agreements and will report to Milwaukee. A current Admirals Roster, which sits at 22 players, is attached.

Four of those players have previously skated in Milwaukee. Richard has played parts of five seasons with the Admirals and is currently 9th in team AHL history in games played with 263. During that time he has tallied 122 points (61g-61a), including a career-best 24 goals in 2018-19.

Donovan is entering his third season with the Ads and has picked up 16 goals and 51 assists for 67 points in 126 games during that span. Novak, a native of River Falls, WI, led Milwaukee rookies in scoring in 2019-20 with 42 points (11g-31a). Healey skated a dished out three assists and added 72 penalty minutes in 30 games for the Admirals in 2019-20, his first with the team.

The Admirals will begin their training camp this Tuesday, October 5th with practice at Panther Arena at 1:15 pm. The team will play two pre-season games, beginning Thursday, October 7th at 7 pm at home before kicking off the regular season host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6:00 pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.