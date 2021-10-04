IceHogs Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster

ROCKFORD, Ill. â The Rockford IceHogs announced today the team's roster for the 2021-22 training camp that begins today, Monday, Oct. 4. The roster includes a total of 13 players: nine forwards, two defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Players may be added to the IceHogs' training camp roster as the Chicago Blackhawks' preseason progresses and individuals may be reassigned to the club.

Forwards: D.J. Busdeker, Riley McKay, Chris Wilkie, Garrett Mitchell, Dylan Mclaughlin, Chad Yetman, Liam Folkes, Carson Gicewicz, Kale Howarth

Defensemen: Ryan Stanton, Cliff Watson

Goaltenders: Tom Aubrun, Cale Morris

The IceHogs open their two-game preseason schedule against the Iowa Wild starting Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa. The two clubs rematch on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at Xtreme Arena, home of the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders. Buy tickets for Friday's game here!

The IceHogs open their 23rd season of hockey in the Stateline, 15th as the proud American Hockey League affiliate and first under the ownership of the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and celebrate Opening Night at BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Nov. 6 against the Griffins.ï»¿

