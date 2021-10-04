Colorado Adds Forward Tarun Fizer on ATO
October 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Tarun Fizer to AHL Amateur Tryout Agreement. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound winger has spent the previous four seasons at the major junior level with the Victoria Royals of the WHL. Fizer has notched 40 goals and 74 assists in 190 total contests with the Royals, including a season high 19 goals and 34 assists during the 2019-20 campaign.
Colorado will face the San Jose Barracuda in a pair of preseason games which will take place on Saturday, October 9th at 6:00pm MT and Sunday, October 10th at 2:00pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center, which is now open to 100% fan capacity. Tickets for all preseason and regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are also on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2021
- Heat Announce Camp-Opening Roster - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Adds Forward Tarun Fizer on ATO - Colorado Eagles
- Blackhawks Assign Chalupa, Morrison and Krys to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Sign Wilson to AHL Deal, Set Camp Roster - Charlotte Checkers
- Iowa Wild Releases 2021-22 Training Camp Roster - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Checkers Announce Initial Training Camp Roster and Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Roster - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.