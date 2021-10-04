Heat Announce Camp-Opening Roster

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today the team's roster and schedule for the 2021-22 preseason camp.

The roster is subject to change throughout the duration of the camp, and some players are currently in transit from Calgary.

In addition to players on NHL and AHL contracts, the Heat invited seven skaters to camp on tryouts, with forwards Ryan Francis (fifth-round, unsigned pick by the Calgary Flames in the 2020 NHL Draft), Bryan Lemos, Nick Pastujov, Mikael Robidoux and Lane Scheidl as well as defensemen Alec McCrea and Keoni Texeira. The camp will feature 31 total attendees with 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders, including:

FORWARDS

Ryan Francis

Alex Gallant

Bryan Lemos

Westin Michaud

Ryan Olsen

Nick Pastujov

Jakob Pelletier

Emilio Pettersen

Reid Perepeluk

Matthew Phillips

Luke Philp

Martin Pospisil

Mikael Robidoux

Adam Ruzicka

Lane Scheidl

Mark Simpson

Eetu Tuulola

Dmitry Zavgorodniy

DEFENSEMEN

Nick DeSimone

Kevin Gravel

Yan Kuznetsov

Alec McCrea

Greg Moro

Colton Poolman

Ilya Solovyov

Keoni Texeira

Andy Welinski

Koletrane Wilson

GOALIES

Matt Greenfield

Andrew Shortridge

Dustin Wolf

