Heat Announce Camp-Opening Roster
October 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today the team's roster and schedule for the 2021-22 preseason camp.
The roster is subject to change throughout the duration of the camp, and some players are currently in transit from Calgary.
In addition to players on NHL and AHL contracts, the Heat invited seven skaters to camp on tryouts, with forwards Ryan Francis (fifth-round, unsigned pick by the Calgary Flames in the 2020 NHL Draft), Bryan Lemos, Nick Pastujov, Mikael Robidoux and Lane Scheidl as well as defensemen Alec McCrea and Keoni Texeira. The camp will feature 31 total attendees with 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders, including:
FORWARDS
Ryan Francis
Alex Gallant
Bryan Lemos
Westin Michaud
Ryan Olsen
Nick Pastujov
Jakob Pelletier
Emilio Pettersen
Reid Perepeluk
Matthew Phillips
Luke Philp
Martin Pospisil
Mikael Robidoux
Adam Ruzicka
Lane Scheidl
Mark Simpson
Eetu Tuulola
Dmitry Zavgorodniy
DEFENSEMEN
Nick DeSimone
Kevin Gravel
Yan Kuznetsov
Alec McCrea
Greg Moro
Colton Poolman
Ilya Solovyov
Keoni Texeira
Andy Welinski
Koletrane Wilson
GOALIES
Matt Greenfield
Andrew Shortridge
Dustin Wolf
