Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Schedule

October 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the 2021-22 training camp will open on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 2:45 p.m. at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Players will report to Syracuse and have their first on-ice practice on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Camp will run through Friday, Oct. 8 with an exhibition game against the Utica Comets on Saturday, Oct. 9 and the Rochester Americans on Sunday, Oct. 10.

The current on-ice schedule for Crunch training camp is below, subject to change:

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7, 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8, 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The exhibition schedule is below:

Saturday, Oct. 9 vs. Utica Comets at Upstate Medical University Arena, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10 at Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena, 3 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Crunch training camp and regular season practices will not be open to the public this season.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

