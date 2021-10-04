Condors Open Training Camp with 29 Players

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors open 2021 Training Camp driven by Three-Way Chevrolet today with the first on-ice session at 11 a.m. Bakersfield will host the Stockton Heat on Friday at 6 p.m. in the team's lone home preseason game. In addition, the team has announced the signing of veteran forward Tim Schaller to a one-year AHL contract and the re-signing of Graham McPhee to a one-year AHL contract. Schaller, 30, has played 276 NHL games with 57 points (29g-28a). McPhee appeared in three games with the Condors last season.

2021 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

*players listed by position, numerically; contract status in parentheses

GOALTENDERS (3)

#1 Jordan Kooy (Tryout)

#32 Ilya Konovalov (NHL)

#33 Olivier Rodrigue (NHL)

DEFENSEMEN (9)

#2 Philip Broberg (NHL)

#3 Markus Niemelainen (NHL)

#6 Vincent Desharnais (AHL)

#8 Yanni Kaldis (AHL)

#23 Michael Kesselring (NHL)

#24 Cam Clarke (Tryout)

#25 Phil Kemp (NHL)

#28 Alex Peters (Tryout)

#43 Filip Berglund (NHL)

FORWARDS (17)

#7 Ostap Safin (NHL)

#9 Luke Esposito (AHL)

#10 Tim Schaller (AHL)

#11 James Hamblin (AHL)

#13 Kirill Maksimov (NHL)

#14 Devin Brosseau (AHL)

#17 Brad Malone (AHL)

#19 Dino Kambeitz (AHL)

#20 Cooper Marody (NHL)

#21 Jay Dickman (Tryout)

#22 Graham McPhee (AHL)

#27 Adam Cracknell (AHL)

#29 Brayden Watts (Tryout)

#39 Seth Griffith (NHL)

#46 Tim Soderlund (NHL)

#47 Matteo Gennaro (AHL)

#50 Raphael Lavoie (NHL)

