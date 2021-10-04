Condors Open Training Camp with 29 Players
October 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors open 2021 Training Camp driven by Three-Way Chevrolet today with the first on-ice session at 11 a.m. Bakersfield will host the Stockton Heat on Friday at 6 p.m. in the team's lone home preseason game. In addition, the team has announced the signing of veteran forward Tim Schaller to a one-year AHL contract and the re-signing of Graham McPhee to a one-year AHL contract. Schaller, 30, has played 276 NHL games with 57 points (29g-28a). McPhee appeared in three games with the Condors last season.
2021 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
*players listed by position, numerically; contract status in parentheses
GOALTENDERS (3)
#1 Jordan Kooy (Tryout)
#32 Ilya Konovalov (NHL)
#33 Olivier Rodrigue (NHL)
DEFENSEMEN (9)
#2 Philip Broberg (NHL)
#3 Markus Niemelainen (NHL)
#6 Vincent Desharnais (AHL)
#8 Yanni Kaldis (AHL)
#23 Michael Kesselring (NHL)
#24 Cam Clarke (Tryout)
#25 Phil Kemp (NHL)
#28 Alex Peters (Tryout)
#43 Filip Berglund (NHL)
FORWARDS (17)
#7 Ostap Safin (NHL)
#9 Luke Esposito (AHL)
#10 Tim Schaller (AHL)
#11 James Hamblin (AHL)
#13 Kirill Maksimov (NHL)
#14 Devin Brosseau (AHL)
#17 Brad Malone (AHL)
#19 Dino Kambeitz (AHL)
#20 Cooper Marody (NHL)
#21 Jay Dickman (Tryout)
#22 Graham McPhee (AHL)
#27 Adam Cracknell (AHL)
#29 Brayden Watts (Tryout)
#39 Seth Griffith (NHL)
#46 Tim Soderlund (NHL)
#47 Matteo Gennaro (AHL)
#50 Raphael Lavoie (NHL)
BECOME A CONDORS365 MEMBER AND ENJOY GREAT BENEFITS!
The 2021-22 season is almost here! Purchase your 2021-22 Condors365 Membership today and enjoy all the great benefits that come with being a Member of Condorstown!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2021
- Condors Open Training Camp with 29 Players - Bakersfield Condors
- Ten Players Added to Texas Stars from Dallas - Texas Stars
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Roster - Syracuse Crunch
- Heat Announce Camp-Opening Roster - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Adds Forward Tarun Fizer on ATO - Colorado Eagles
- Blackhawks Assign Chalupa, Morrison and Krys to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Sign Wilson to AHL Deal, Set Camp Roster - Charlotte Checkers
- Iowa Wild Releases 2021-22 Training Camp Roster - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Checkers Announce Initial Training Camp Roster and Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Roster - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.