Admirals Begin Training Camp Tuesday
October 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Led by fourth-year Head Coach Karl Taylor, the Milwaukee Admirals will begin their 2021 training camp with a 1:15 pm practice at Panther Arena in anticipation of the 2021-22 season.
This is the first time the Admirals have been back on the ice in Milwaukee as a team since March 10, 2020. During training camp the Admirals will play a pair of pre-season games, beginning Thursday night at 7 pm at home against the Chicago Wolves and concluding in Chicago on Saturday evening at 7.
