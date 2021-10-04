Comets Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Roster

October 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY- Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon announced today the team's training camp roster for the 2021-22 season. The roster includes two goalies, four defensemen and 12 forwards. Players attending the start of the Comets' camp include:

Brandon Kasel -- Goaltender

Mareks Mitens - Goaltender

Greg DiTomaso - Defense

Jeremy Groleau - Defense

Joe Masonious - Defense

Michael Vukojevic - Defense

Alex Brink - Forward

Patrick Grasso - Forward

Nick Hutchinson - Forward

Tyler Irvine - Forward

Jordan Kaplan - Forward

Samuel Laberge - Forward

Colin Long - Forward

Patrick McGrath - Forward

Nick Rivera - Forward

Ryan Schmelzer - Forward

Nathan Schnarr - Forward

Luke Stevens - Forward

The Comets will drop the puck for the first game of the season on Sunday, October 17th at home against the Rochester Americans at 3:00 PM. The game marks the 34th anniversary of the first Utica Devils game played at home. For season ticket information, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.