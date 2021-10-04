Comets Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Roster
October 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY- Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon announced today the team's training camp roster for the 2021-22 season. The roster includes two goalies, four defensemen and 12 forwards. Players attending the start of the Comets' camp include:
Brandon Kasel -- Goaltender
Mareks Mitens - Goaltender
Greg DiTomaso - Defense
Jeremy Groleau - Defense
Joe Masonious - Defense
Michael Vukojevic - Defense
Alex Brink - Forward
Patrick Grasso - Forward
Nick Hutchinson - Forward
Tyler Irvine - Forward
Jordan Kaplan - Forward
Samuel Laberge - Forward
Colin Long - Forward
Patrick McGrath - Forward
Nick Rivera - Forward
Ryan Schmelzer - Forward
Nathan Schnarr - Forward
Luke Stevens - Forward
The Comets will drop the puck for the first game of the season on Sunday, October 17th at home against the Rochester Americans at 3:00 PM. The game marks the 34th anniversary of the first Utica Devils game played at home. For season ticket information, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets.
