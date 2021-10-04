Henderson Silver Knights Announce Official Partnership with Sunshine Minting

October 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today their partnership with Sunshine Minting. Sunshine Minting is designated as an official partner of the Silver Knights.

"We're incredibly proud to be from the Silver State - so much so that it's in our name - which is why it makes perfect sense for us to partner with Sunshine Minting, the largest silver supplier in the minting industry," said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. "We can't wait to see the Sunshine Minting logo on our helmets this season, but especially our chrome helmets. It's a fantastic way to pay homage to an industry that has played an integral role in our state's past, present and future."

"Sunshine Minting, Inc. and the Power Family are very excited to announce our partnership with the Henderson Silver Knights today," said owners of Sunshine Minting Tom and Patricia Power. "The theme of the Henderson Silver Knights aligns perfectly with our business, as we are the largest silver supplier to the minting industry globally. Additionally, the Power Family has been supporting Hockey at all levels for over two decades. Our two son's played hockey their entire youth, and Patricia and I have been involved with USA Hockey from the local to the national level, focusing on the growth and development of the sport. We understand the positive impact that a team like the Silver Knights can have on a local community, and we feel honored to help support that. We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership with the Henderson Silver Knights!"

As an official partner of the Henderson Silver Knights, the Sunshine Minting logo will be featured on the Silver Knights chrome and white helmets. They will also present exclusive Silver Knights themed coin giveaways at four HSK games during the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.