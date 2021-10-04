Iowa Wild Releases 2021-22 Training Camp Roster

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced the 2021-22 training camp roster today. This year's roster consists of three goaltenders, eight defensemen, and 16 forwards.

The roster of 27 includes:

Goaltenders: Dereck Baribeau, Hunter Jones, Trevin Kozlowski

Defensemen: Adrien Beraldo, Kevin Czuczman, Joe Hicketts, Dakota Mermis, Turner Ottenbreit, Doyle Somerby, Keaton Thompson and Riese Zmolek.

Forwards: Kris Bennett, Will Bitten, Mitchell Chaffee, Joseph Cramarossa, Bryce Gervais, Damien Giroux, Alex Khovanov, Ryan Kuffner, Ivan Lodnia, Cody McLeod, Bryce Misley, Kaid Oliver, Mason Shaw, Nathan Sucese, Nick Swaney, Dominic Turgeon.

Camp begins Monday, Oct. 4 at Wells Fargo Arena and is not open to the public.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. The Iowa Wild home opener at Wells Fargo Arena is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. against the Rockford IceHogs.

