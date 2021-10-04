Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Assigned to San Diego (AHL):

Jack Badini - Center

Nikolas Brouillard - Defenseman

Trevor Carrick - Defenseman

Kodie Curran - Defenseman

Max Golod - Left Wing

Brendan Guhle - Defenseman

Louka Henault - Defenseman

Bryce Kindopp - Right Wing

Nathan Larose - Defenseman

Alex Limoges - Left Wing

Vincent Marleau - Center

Jacob Perreault - Right Wing

Greg Printz - Left Wing

Danny O'Regan - Right Wing

Brayden Tracey - Left Wing

Signed to a professional tryout (PTO):

Ben Hutton - Defenseman

Assigned to Junior Team:

Gage Alexander - Goaltender (Winnipeg of WHL)

The 2021 San Diego Gulls Training Camp schedule and roster will be announced in the near future.

