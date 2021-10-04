Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
October 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Assigned to San Diego (AHL):
Jack Badini - Center
Nikolas Brouillard - Defenseman
Trevor Carrick - Defenseman
Kodie Curran - Defenseman
Max Golod - Left Wing
Brendan Guhle - Defenseman
Louka Henault - Defenseman
Bryce Kindopp - Right Wing
Nathan Larose - Defenseman
Alex Limoges - Left Wing
Vincent Marleau - Center
Jacob Perreault - Right Wing
Greg Printz - Left Wing
Danny O'Regan - Right Wing
Brayden Tracey - Left Wing
Signed to a professional tryout (PTO):
Ben Hutton - Defenseman
Assigned to Junior Team:
Gage Alexander - Goaltender (Winnipeg of WHL)
The 2021 San Diego Gulls Training Camp schedule and roster will be announced in the near future.
