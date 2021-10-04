Ten Players Added to Texas Stars from Dallas
October 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by 12 players. Of those 12 players, 10 have been loaned to the Texas Stars. The Dallas training camp roster now stands at 35 players.
PLAYER STATUS
Yauheni Aksiantsiuk Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Oskar Back Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Dawson Barteaux Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Joseph Cecconi Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Tye Felhaber Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Ben Gleason Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Jordan Kawaguchi Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Joel L'Esperance Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Jerad Rosburg Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Ryan Shea Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Artem Grushnikov Returned to Hamilton (OHL)
Antonio Stranges Returned to London (OHL)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars in action
(Mollie Kendall)
