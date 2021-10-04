Blackhawks Assign Chalupa, Morrison and Krys to IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned forwards Matej Chalupa (MAW-tay chuh-LOO-puh) and Cam Morrison and defenseman Chad Krys to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

With these moves, the Blackhawks training camp roster currently stands at 46: 26 forwards, 15 defensemen and five goaltenders.

