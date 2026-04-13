MLS NEXT PRO: Los Angeles Football Club 2 vs San Jose Earthquakes II: April 19, 2026

Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes YouTube Video







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Major League Soccer Stories from April 13, 2026

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