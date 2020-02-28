Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Matt Bartkowski from Iowa
February 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Matt Bartkowski from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions.
Bartkowski, 31 (6/4/88), has recorded 18 points (2-16=18), 55 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-3 rating in 55 games with Iowa this season. The left-shot defenseman has been recalled by Minnesota three times this season, but has not appeared in a game. Bartkowski recorded a goal and a plus-2 rating in two NHL games with Minnesota last season. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound native of Pittsburgh, Pa., scored a goal in his Wild debut on Dec. 29, 2018 at Winnipeg, becoming the 25th player (fourth defenseman) in franchise history to score a goal in his team debut. He owns 48 points (8-40=48), 157 PIM and 482 hits in 255 games during parts of nine NHL seasons with Boston (2010-15), Vancouver (2015-16), Calgary (2016-18) and Minnesota (2018-19).
The Wild signed Bartkowski as a free agent on July 1, 2018. He was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round (190th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. Bartkowski wears sweater No. 44 with Minnesota.
Minnesota plays at the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at 6 p.m. on FOX Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.
