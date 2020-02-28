Sens Power Play Dominates in Cleveland Win
February 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators won its first ever game in Cleveland on the back of a 5-1 victory over the Monsters Friday night.
Joey Daccord made 22 saves in the Belleville goal as Alex Formenton, Drake Batherson, Christian Wolanin, Jordan Szwarz and Filip Chlapik scored. Brad Thiessen turned away 20 shots for the Monsters as Kole Sherwood had their lone goal.
Michael Carcone hit the post midway through the first but the Senators finally broke the deadlock with 17.9 seconds left in the first through Formenton on the power play as he picked his spot out front after collecting a loose puck after a Thiessen poke check on a centering feed by Carcone.
The lead was 2-0 1:28 into the second as Batherson scored from a tight angle off of Vitaly Abramov's pass from behind the net as he scored his 15th of the season. It was 3-0 at 5:41 on Wolanin's first of the season on a 5-on-3 advantage as his low wrister hit a Cleveland stick and went high on Thiessen before Szwarz made it 4-0 1:11 later by burying a back door pass on the man advantage.
Cleveland got on the board on their own power play as Calvin Thurkauf's point shot on the power play hit Sherwood in the skate to beat Daccord at 17:07 to make it 4-1.
Chlapik's sixth of the year came at 3:51 to make it 5-1 as he buried Batherson's centering feed on a 3-on-1 rush on the only goal of the third period.
Carcone and Adam Clendening dropped the mitts at 11:42 of the second and both received game misconducts for fighting off of a faceoff. The win snapped a previous 0-4 record in Cleveland for the Senators. Belleville d-man Frank Corrado played in his 250th career AHL game.
Belleville and Cleveland will meet again tomorrow before the Sens return home March 4 against Toronto. Tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2020
- Barre-Boulet Nets Hat Trick in 4-3 Crunch Win over Penguins - Syracuse Crunch
- Penalties Stop Monsters in 5-1 Loss to Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Sens Power Play Dominates in Cleveland Win - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Storm Back to Top T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Topped by Binghamton, 5-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Boucher's Five-Point Night Carries Comets Past Marlies - Utica Comets
- Studenic Catches Fire In 5-3 Win Over Wolf Pack - Binghamton Devils
- Marlies Kick off Weekend in Upstate New York Tonight - Toronto Marlies
- AHL Moves to Las Vegas - Las Vegas
- AHL Board of Governors Approves Purchase of Franchise by Vegas Golden Knights - AHL
- Moose Trade Alexis D'Aoust to Charlotte - Manitoba Moose
- LA Kings Recall Mikey Anderson - Ontario Reign
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Matt Bartkowski from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, February 28, 2020 - Rochester Americans
- Heat Look to Keep Momentum Friday against San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Griffins' Popular Star Wars Night Returns on March 7 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jets Recall C.J. Suess from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Sound Tigers Navigate "Three-In-Three" this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Griffins Sign McCarron to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Joshua Ho-Sang Loaned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Monsters, February 28 - Belleville Senators
- Game 53 Preview: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.