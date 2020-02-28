LA Kings Recall Mikey Anderson

February 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled defenseman Mikey Anderson from Ontario.

Anderson, who was selected in the fourth-round (103rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, is looking to make his NHL debut tomorrow against the New Jersey Devils and his brother, Joey Anderson. The Roseville, Minn. native has appeared in 53 games with the Reign this season, posting 15 points (3-12=15). He will wear #44 with the Kings.

The 6-0, 195-pound blueliner played two seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA) where he appeared in 79 games and recorded 50 points (11-39=50) to help the Bulldogs claim back-to-back National Championships in 2018 and 2019. In the 2019 NCAA Frozen Four, Anderson was named to the All-Tournament Team and factored into all three of Minnesota-Duluth's goals (1-2=3) in the team's 3-0 national championship win over Massachusetts.

Anderson represented Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championship in consecutive years, helping the U.S. to a bronze medal in 2018 before captaining Team USA to a silver medal in 2019. In 14 games over two appearances, he amassed six points (2-4=6) and a plus-5 rating. In 2019, his five points (2-3=5) in seven games ranked third-most among all tournament defensemen.

The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.