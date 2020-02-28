Penalties Stop Monsters in 5-1 Loss to Senators
February 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Belleville Senators 5-1 in front of 12,731 fans on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-27-4-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 54 points.
The Senators scored late in the opening frame after Alex Forementon converted on a power play at 19:42 sending the Monsters into the first intermission trailing 1-0. Belleville's Drake Batherson doubled the visitor's lead at 1:28 of the middle frame followed by Christian Wolanin adding a power-play marker at 5:41 to move the score to 3-0. Jordan Szwarz converted on another man-advantage opportunity for the Senators at 6:52, but Kole Sherwood responded with a power-play goal for the Monsters at 17:07 off feeds from Calvin Thurkauf and Paul Bittner bringing the score to 4-1 after 40 minutes. Belleville's Filip Chaplik notched a tally at 3:51 of the third frame to push the final score to 5-1 in favor of the Senators.
Cleveland's Brad Thiessen made 20 saves in defeat while Belleville's Joey Daccord stopped 23 shots in victory.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Belleville Senators on Saturday afternoon with a 1:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 0 - - 1
BEL 1 3 1 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 24 1/6 1/4 27 min / 8 inf
BEL 25 3/4 5/6 31 min / 10 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Thiessen L 20 5 3-3-0
BEL Daccord W 23 1 15-6-2
Cleveland Record: 24-27-4-2, 8th North Division
Belleville Record: 36-17-4-1, 1st North Division
Cleveland Monsters center Ryan MacInnis (right) vs. the Belleville Senators
