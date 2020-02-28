Joshua Ho-Sang Loaned to Rampage
February 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - The New York Islanders announced on Friday that forward Joshua Ho-Sang has been loaned to the San Antonio Rampage.
Ho-Sang, 24, was drafted 28th overall by the Islanders in 2014. The Thornhill, Ontario native has appeared in 16 AHL games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers this season, recording three goals and 10 points. In 172 AHL games with the Sound Tigers from 2016-20, Ho-Sang has totaled 29 goals and 120 points.
The 6-foot forward has appeared in 53 career NHL games for the Islanders, collecting seven goals and 24 points.
The Rampage begin a five-game homestand on Friday night when they welcome the Grand Rapids Griffins to the AT&T Center for Military Appreciation Night. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on FOX Sports Southwest. The game is also broadcast on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV. The 2019-20 Rampage season is presented by H-E-B.
Images from this story
|
Forward Joshua Ho-Sang with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers
