Wolf Pack Topped by Binghamton, 5-3

Binghamton, NY - Marian Studenic scored two third-period goals for the Binghamton Devils, and Nathan Bastian also scored twice, in a 5-3 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack Friday night at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Team scoring leader Vinni Lettieri netted his 25th goal of the season for the Wolf Pack, and Ty Ronning had his first in 17 AHL games on the season. Matt Beleskey also scored for Hartford, and J-F Berube made 22 saves. Nick Merkley had the other Devil goal, and Egor Sharangovich dished out two assists.

The only goal of the first period was scored by Bastian at the 2:17 mark. Julian Melchiori spun along the right-wing boards and dropped the puck to Jeremy Groleau at the middle of the blue line, and his one-timer was tipped by Bastian past Berube.

The Wolf Pack would get the next two goals, though, starting with Ronning's tally at 2:10 of the second period. Ryan Dmowski intercepted a Colton White pass high along the left boards in the Binghamton end and fed Ronning at the side of the slot. He fanned on his first shot attempt, but then, on second effort, sent a bid that found its way through the pads of Devil netminder Gilles Senn (18 saves).

Lettieri then gave Hartford a 2-1 lead at 13:54. Studenic passed the puck to the middle in his own end from the corner to Senn's right, and it went off of Matt Tennyson's stick in front of the net. Lettieri grabbed control and fired a low shot past Senn.

Binghamton tied it back up just 2:02 later, though, at 15:56, on a goal by Merkley. A shot from the left point by Kyle Cumiskey was blocked, but the puck deflected right to Merkley at the bottom of the circle, and he was able to beat Berube with a quick, sharp-angle shot.

The Devils then went ahead, 3-2, at 6:25 of the third period. Janne Kuokkanen spun at the Wolf Pack blue line on the left side, and fed a pass that went off of Patrick Newell's stick and was eventually controlled by Sharangovich. Brandon Crawley attempted to tie him up, but Sharangovich was able to get a one-handed shot on goal, and Studenic put in the rebound.

The Wolf Pack power play got that goal back at 11:43, with Jesper Boqvist off for tripping. Steven Fogarty passed the puck from in the slot to Ryan Gropp in the right circle, and he sent it towards the net. Beleskey got his stick on it right in front of Senn, and deflected it past the Binghamton goaltender on the glove side.

Studenic gave the Devils the lead to stay at 14:13, however, with his second of the period, off of a faceoff to Berube's left. The Wolf Pack's Shawn McBride appeared to beat Sharangovich on the draw, but Hartford could not control the puck. Studenic grabbed it and moved into the middle, before ripping a shot that went past Berube high, with Kuokkanen screening.

Bastian completed the scoring with his second goal of the contest, an empty-netter with one second left. Darren Raddysh poked the puck out of his own end, but Bastian cut it off on the right-wing boards, at the center line, and swept it into the open goal.

Hartford Wolf Pack 3 at Binghamton Devils 5

Friday - Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena

Hartford 0 2 1 - 3

Binghamton 1 1 3 - 5

1st Period-1, Binghamton, Bastian 11 (Groleau, Melchiori), 2:17. Penalties-Newell Hfd (tripping), 4:43; Hajek Hfd (interference), 7:58; Seney Bng (interference), 14:36; Ebert Hfd (slashing), 16:35.

2nd Period-2, Hartford, Ronning 1 (Dmowski), 2:10. 3, Hartford, Lettieri 25 (O'Regan), 13:54. 4, Binghamton, Merkley 11 (Cumiskey, Street), 15:56. Penalties-Kuokkanen Bng (hooking), 8:30; Lettieri Hfd (tripping), 8:43.

3rd Period-5, Binghamton, Studenic 7 (Sharangovich, Kuokkanen), 6:25. 6, Hartford, Beleskey 16 (Gropp, Fogarty), 11:43 (PP). 7, Binghamton, Studenic 8 (Sharangovich), 14:13. 8, Binghamton, Bastian 12 19:58 (EN). Penalties-Beleskey Hfd (slashing), 1:28; Boqvist Bng (tripping), 10:17.

Shots on Goal-Hartford 5-6-10-21. Binghamton 6-5-16-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Hartford 1 / 3; Binghamton 0 / 5.

Goalies-Hartford, Berube 13-13-4 (26 shots-22 saves). Binghamton, Senn 15-7-2 (21 shots-18 saves).

A-4,076

Referees-Mike Campbell (36), Tim Peel (87).

Linesmen-Rob Sauda (66), J.P. Waleski (14).

