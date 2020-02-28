Game 53 Preview: Tucson at Ontario

February 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Game #53 - Tucson (32-17-1-2) at Ontario (27-20-5-1)

8 PM MST, Toyota Arena, Ontario, CA

LISTEN LIVE Fox Sports 1450, iHeart Radio app

WATCH LIVE AHL TV

Referees: Mitch Dunning (#43), Andrew Bruggeman (#22)

Linesmen: Neil Campbell (#7), Mike McBain (#96)

Concluding the month of February with yet another imperative Pacific Division contest, Tucson begins a four-game road trip tonight with stops in California and Illinois.

Taking on a team that they've had success against this season, winning all seven meetings, the Roadrunners bring in some positive momentum after an inspiring 4-1 defeat of the San Diego Gulls this season, who, in the loss, were ousted from their fourth playoff spot by tonight's opponent, the AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.

Three Things

1) For a team that was the best in all of the American Hockey League for most of the first three months, it's no secret that January and February, for the most part, hadn't gone the same way for Tucson. However, watching Wednesday night's contest with Adin Hill back in net and a seemingly newfound energy by way of the newly acquired Markus Hannikainen, it really did feel as if the team was playing much closer to its "identity" that we hear Head Coach Jay Varady preach to, the same one that led to a great deal of victories to start the season. The team was disciplined, composed and tactical against a very, very good San Diego team, one of the most successful league-wide since the turn of the calendar year. It sounds so simple and fundamental, however, if Tucson can continue staying out of its own way, they should have success again tonight.

2) With that being said, that's not going to be an easy task this evening. Ontario, the league's leader in team penalty minutes, is likely frustrated by their lack of success against the Roadrunners this year (0-7) and will likely stay true to their physical brand of hockey this evening. Winners on Wednesday night themselves, 4-2 over San Jose, the Reign have a few new pieces in their lineup following the NHL's trade deadline and some assistance from the parent Kings. Tim Schaller, who came to the organization in the deal with Vancouver that sent Tyler Toffoli the other way, has 275 games of NHL experience, spending most of the last four seasons with the Bruins and Canucks before heading to Southern California. In the midst of the rotating door of prospects that have gone up and down from Los Angeles to Ontario this season (Gabe Vilardi, Matt Luff, Carl Grundstrom), Ontario is still clawing to get into the playoffs and tonight is a very important game for them.

3) Adin Hill looked like an NHL goaltender Wednesday night against an offensively gifted AHL club. Stopping 29/30, the 6-6 netminder was a very welcomed addition to the roster after spending over a month with the Arizona Coyotes, compiling a .918 save percentage during his tenure there thus far this season. Furthermore though, Hill's return allows some weight to come off the shoulders of Ivan Prosvetov, who had really been carrying the load for Tucson as a 20-year-old rookie since mid-December. With yesterday being a travel day for the team, Hill could be ready to go again tonight, thus giving the Roadrunners two options for their net this evening. It's a privilege to have such a situation.

What's The Word?

Roadrunners forward Markus Hannikainen on a wild past few days and joining the club...

"It feels really good to be here. It's been kind of a busy couple days, obviously. I was pretty happy Wednesday night and I was really happy with the way we played as a team. It's easy to jump in with the speed, energy and execution level we have here."

Roadrunners forward Markus Hannikainen speaking on if his experience playing with former teammate Michael Chaput assisted his transition...

"For sure. To be honest, he was the only guy I knew coming here. Even the other Fin here, Vili [Saarijarvi], I wasn't familiar with him, but he and I will become good friends now. As for Chappy, he's the captain here, he's the leader, and it's really good to be here with him."

Roadrunners forward Markus Hannikainen on what he's most looking forward to as a member of the team now...

"I just want to play hockey and enjoy it. I had a couple of injuries earlier this season and when you're injured, you realize how much you miss the game and how bad you want to play. I just want to be healthy, contribute, be the best that I can be and bring everything I can to the table."

Number to Know

7. Another assist on Wednesdsay night for Andy Miele made it seven straight games with a point for the veteran center. Continuously doing the right things, including the small, detailed items, Miele brings so much to the table for this group and will seek to make it eight in a row tonight.

We're Doing It Live

Catch tonight's active LIVE on AHLTV or join Roadrunners play-by-play voice Adrian Denny on Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeart Radio as he calls the game from the Roadrunners' flagship radio station, beginning at 6:45 PM.

