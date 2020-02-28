Jets Recall C.J. Suess from the Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled forward C.J. Suess from the Manitoba Moose.

Suess, 25, made his NHL debut on Nov. 1/19 at San Jose and played 6:26 in the Jets win. The native of Forest Lake, Minn. has also played 54 games for the Moose this season and has 26 points (13G, 13A) and 28 penalty minutes. Suess, Winnipeg's fifth round pick (129th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, played just 26 games in an injury-shortened season for Manitoba in 2018-19 and had 12 points (8G, 4A) and six PIMs.

C.J. Suess

Forward

Born Mar 17 1994 -- Forest Lake, MN

Height 6.00 -- Weight 199 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2012-13 Sioux Falls Stampede USHL 62 32 28 60 60 30 10 1 3 4 7

2013-14 Sioux Falls Stampede USHL 53 22 29 51 43 19 3 2 1 3 4

2014-15 MSU - Mankato WCHA 37 9 19 28 21 17

2015-16 MSU - Mankato WCHA 41 14 11 25 43 7

2016-17 MSU - Mankato WCHA 39 12 19 31 38 3

2017-18 MSU - Mankato WCHA 40 22 21 43 53 18

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 6 1 1 2 2 2 3 0 1 1 0

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 26 8 4 12 6 -3 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -1

2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 54 13 13 26 28 -6

NHL Totals 1 0 0 0 0

