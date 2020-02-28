Griffins Sign McCarron to PTO

February 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Patrick McCarron

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Sam Iannamico/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Patrick McCarron(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Sam Iannamico/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday signed defenseman Patrick McCarron to a professional tryout.

McCarron, 25, has skated in 53 games for the ECHL's Florida Everblades this season and has tallied 20 points (3-17-20), a plus-25 rating and 42 penalty minutes. He ranks third among team defensemen in scoring.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound blueliner notched an assist while making his professional debut with the Griffins during the 2016-17 season finale and also appeared in three games with the team in 2017-18.

McCarron has played in 177 ECHL games since 2017-18 between Toledo and Florida, accounting for 66 points (14-52-66) and 109 PIM. In 26 Kelly Cup Playoff contests, he shows six points (1-5-6) and 18 PIM.

A native of Toronto, McCarron spent four seasons (2013-17) at Cornell University prior to turning pro and recorded 50 points (12-38-50) in 123 games. As a senior, he was named to the All-Ivy League Second Team after finishing second on the club in scoring with 25 points (6-19-25).

The Griffins (26-24-3-4) will travel to San Antonio to begin a four-game road trip today at 8 p.m. EST.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.