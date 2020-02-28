Griffins Sign McCarron to PTO
February 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Patrick McCarron
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Sam Iannamico/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday signed defenseman Patrick McCarron to a professional tryout.
McCarron, 25, has skated in 53 games for the ECHL's Florida Everblades this season and has tallied 20 points (3-17-20), a plus-25 rating and 42 penalty minutes. He ranks third among team defensemen in scoring.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound blueliner notched an assist while making his professional debut with the Griffins during the 2016-17 season finale and also appeared in three games with the team in 2017-18.
McCarron has played in 177 ECHL games since 2017-18 between Toledo and Florida, accounting for 66 points (14-52-66) and 109 PIM. In 26 Kelly Cup Playoff contests, he shows six points (1-5-6) and 18 PIM.
A native of Toronto, McCarron spent four seasons (2013-17) at Cornell University prior to turning pro and recorded 50 points (12-38-50) in 123 games. As a senior, he was named to the All-Ivy League Second Team after finishing second on the club in scoring with 25 points (6-19-25).
The Griffins (26-24-3-4) will travel to San Antonio to begin a four-game road trip today at 8 p.m. EST.
Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
