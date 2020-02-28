Barre-Boulet Nets Hat Trick in 4-3 Crunch Win over Penguins
February 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- Alex Barre-Boulet recorded his first career hat trick in a 4-3 Syracuse Crunch win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
Ross Colton and Cameron Gaunce also had a multi-point game tallying two assists, while Alex Volkov netted the game-winner to advance the Crunch to 27-22-4-5 on the season. Syracuse and Wilke-Barre/Scranton split the two-game season series, 1-1.
Goaltender Spencer Martin stopped 16-of-19 shots in net for the Crunch. Dustin Tokarski turned aside 25-of-29 between the pipes for the Penguins. Syracuse went 1-for-5 on the power play, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton converted on 2-of-6 man-advantages.
The Crunch were first on the board just 11 seconds into the game. Colton skated the puck down the left wing during a 2-on-1 and sent a feed for Barre-Boulet to backhand past Tokarski. Gaunce tallied the secondary helper.
The Penguins evened the score at 5:11 when Jamie Devane tipped John Nyberg's left point shot. Five minutes later, they took the lead on the power play. Phil Varone dug the puck out from along the right wing boards and centered it for Cole Cassels. He quickly dished it over for Riley Barber to score with a wrister from the left circle.
At 13:04, Barre-Boulet knotted the score, 2-2, with his second of the night while on the man-advantage. Cory Conacher passed the puck up to Gaunce at the point. He fed Barre-Boulet who ripped a slap shot from the top of the left circle.
Barre-Boulet completed the hat trick 9:46 into the middle frame. After Tokarski made the save on Colton's shot, the second-year pro batted the rebound in out of midair. Mathieu Joseph recorded a point on the play.
The Penguins tied the game with another power-play goal 12:31 into the third period. Cassels was down low to redirect Barber's one-timer from the left circle. Varone made it a multi-point night with an assist on the goal.
Syracuse regained the lead with 3:47 remaining in the game. Gemel Smith centered the puck from beyond the goal line for Volkov to chip in as he cut in front of the crease.
The Crunch host the Rochester Americans tomorrow at 7 p.m.
The Crunch host the Rochester Americans tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet has the second hat trick for the Crunch this season. Gemel Smith potted three against Providence on Dec. 11...The Crunch have points in 10 of their last 11 games.
