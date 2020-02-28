AHL Board of Governors Approves Purchase of Franchise by Vegas Golden Knights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews announced today that the AHL Board of Governors has approved the transfer of ownership of the San Antonio Rampage AHL franchise to the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as the relocation of that franchise from San Antonio, Texas, to Henderson/Las Vegas, Nev., effective with the 2020-21 season.

The Golden Knights' AHL affiliate will play at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas for the 2020-21 season.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of every National Hockey League organization. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

