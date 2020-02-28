AHL Moves to Las Vegas

February 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Las Vegas News Release





The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, February 28, that the American Hockey League (AHL) Board of Governors has approved both the AHL franchise membership purchase by the Golden Knights and the application for relocation to Henderson/Las Vegas, Nevada. Beginning in the 2020-21 season, the Golden Knights AHL affiliate will be based in Henderson/Las Vegas.

"It's official," said Vegas Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley. "AHL hockey is coming to our great city. Local residents have responded with incredible enthusiasm over the last month, as we have received over 7,000 season ticket deposits to date. We are committed to creating memorable, positive experiences for our fans and their families. We would like to thank the American Hockey League, Spurs Sports & Entertainment, our colleagues at the Orleans Hotel, Mayor March and the entire city of Henderson for their commitment and effort to making this process a success. We can't wait to drop the puck this fall."

On February 6, 2020, the Golden Knights purchased an American Hockey League franchise membership from Spurs Sports & Entertainment (which previously operated the San Antonio Rampage in San Antonio, TX) and applied for relocation of the franchise to Henderson/Las Vegas, Nevada. The purchase and relocation was subject to approval from the American Hockey League Board of Governors. This approval was given on February 28.

The Golden Knights AHL affiliate will play their home games during the 2020-21 AHL season at the Orleans Arena, located at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Additional updates regarding the Vegas Golden Knights AHL affiliate and subsequent plans including team name, logo, ticket pricing etc. will be communicated when appropriate.

All Golden Knights fans are able to place a $50 per seat season ticket deposit by visiting vgk.io/ahl-vegas . Please note the season ticket deposits are refundable. Current Vegas Golden Knights ticket members who place a deposit will receive priority access once seat selection begins. Details regarding seat selection and pricing will be announced at a later time.

American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2020

