Griffins' Popular Star Wars Night Returns on March 7

Saturday, March 7, 2020 vs. Rockford IceHogs

Presented by DTE Energy

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

Star Wars Night presented by DTE Energy: Over 50 costumed characters will be roaming the arena and interacting with fans. In addition to light sabers being sold on the concourse, a photo area will be set up for fans to get their picture taken with their favorite characters for a small donation. Light saber and photo proceeds will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. Star Wars-themed games can be found on the concourse in Amway Section A. For more information, including a map of where characters will be located, visit griffinshockey.com/starwars.

Griff Vader Bobblehead:

Griff Vader bobbleheads can be purchased for $10 in Amway Section A on the concourse. All proceeds benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation.

Post-game Autograph Session presented by Huntington Bank: Three Griffins players will sign autographs following the game from the team's bench.

Friends & Family 4-Packs presented by Big E's Sports Grill: Available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four tickets and $20 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit

griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2. Continuing this season, fans may use their concession cash to purchase healthy choice menu options at the stand located outside of section 126, including low-fat yogurt, apples, oranges, granola bars and smoothies.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all 2019-20 Grand Rapids Griffins home games may be purchased:

- Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets;

- On the Griffins app, available for

iPhone and Android;

- In person at all Star Tickets outlets and at The Zone on the west side of Van Andel Arena;

- By phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737;

- For season ticket packages please call (616) 774-4585;

- For group information please visit griffinshockey.com/group.

Advance ticket prices are $16, $19, $20, $21 and $23 in the arena's upper level, and $22, $26, $31 and $37 in the lower level. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.) On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before game time. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game ticket plan.

Season-Long Offers

MOS Corner Office: Presented by Michigan Office Solutions, this section, located on the terrace level above section 118, provides the best seats in the house for groups of up to 30 people, with La-Z-Boy chairs and an array of unprecedented amenities. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 4.

Social Media Specials: Special discounts on lower and upper bowl tickets are often available for fans that follow the Griffins on Facebook and Twitter, download the Griffins mobile app for

Android and Apple, and subscribe to Griffins Nation.

Military Nights: Every home game, current members of our military can purchase up to four Upper Level Faceoff tickets for $14 each, four Upper Level Center Ice tickets for $17 each or four Lower Level Faceoff tickets for $20 each with a valid military ID. The offer also extends to veterans who present a VA ID or discharge papers.

Big E's Score 4 for More: If the Griffins score four or more goals during a home game, take your ticket from that game to Big E's Sports Grill in Grand Rapids or Holland within four days to receive 50% off any food item. Dine in only.

Griffins Win, You Win: When the Griffins win at home, take your ticket from that game into any participating West Michigan Tim Hortons the following day and receive a free donut.

J. Gardella's Sliders Special: Available on select tickets, take your used Griffins ticket to J. Gardella's Tavern to buy one slider and get one of equal or lesser price free. Refer to the back of select tickets for details.

