Marlies Kick off Weekend in Upstate New York Tonight

February 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Marlies hit the road this weekend for a pair of divisional games in Upstate New York.

Tonight's matchup will be the fourth meeting between the clubs this season. The teams met in back-to-back games on November 30th and December 1st. Utica took the first meeting 4-3 at Scotiabank Arena, while Toronto bounced back to even the series with a 5-3 victory at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies made the trip to Utica ten days later and dropped the contest 6-4 to the Comets. Toronto aims to even the season-series in a pivotal North Division showdown.

The Marlies cracked a three-game losing streak on Wednesday in a dramatic 4-3 overtime win over the visiting Cleveland Monsters. Tanner MacMaster scored the game-winning goal 37 seconds into OT for the Marlies and recorded two points. MacMaster has three points (1-2-3) in three games against the Comets this season. Newly acquired LW, Miikka Salomaki recorded two points (1-1-2) in the Marlies' victory on Wednesday.

Tonight's game is the first of a four-game road-trip for the Marlies. Toronto heads to Binghamton on Saturday before venturing to Texas and Belleville next week.

Puck Drop begins tonight at 7pm on AHLTV.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

27-22-3-2 Overall Record 30-20-3-2

1-2-0-0 Head To Head 2-1-0-0

1-0-0-0 Streak 2-0-0-0

185 Goals For 192

182 Goals Against 171

20.3% Power Play Percentage 22.5%

76.8% Penalty Kill Percentage 81.0%

K. Agostino (23) Leading Goal Scorer R. Boucher (28)

K. Agostino (41) Leading Points Scorer R. Boucher (58)

K. Kaskisuo (14) Wins Leader M. DiPietro (18)

